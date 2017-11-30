FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony for legislation aimed at reversing a deadly opioid addiction crisis at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Boston.
FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony for legislation aimed at reversing a deadly opioid addiction crisis at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Boston. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony for legislation aimed at reversing a deadly opioid addiction crisis at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Boston. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo

More Politics News

State senate president to address newspaper publishers group

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:34 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg is set to address the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association at a time of increased scrutiny of the public's access to the inner workings of government.

Lawmakers last year approved a bill, signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, designed to strengthen the state's public records law, including setting stricter timetables for state agencies and municipalities to respond to public records requests.

One thing the new law didn't do is apply the public records requirements to the Legislature, governor's office and judiciary, which are currently exempted.

The law instead required lawmakers to study the issue and produce a report by the end of the year. By mid-November, the commission charged with producing the report hadn't met.

Rosenberg will address the association Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video