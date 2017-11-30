More Politics News

New Hampshire House to pick new speaker

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire House is electing its new speaker to replace Republican Shawn Jasper, who is leaving to become the state agriculture commissioner.

Jasper's resignation takes effect at 9:59 Thursday morning, a minute before the House session begins.

Republicans, who hold a majority in the House, on Tuesday picked Deputy Speaker Gene Chandler as their nominee. On the Democratic side, Rep. Steve Shurtleff of Concord is the only candidate, and Rep. Jim McConnell of Swanzey was nominated as a Libertarian.

The voting gets underway Thursday morning.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video