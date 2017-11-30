Survey: Heating oil prices up 9 percent since October

The Governor's Energy Office says heating oil prices are starting to rise in Maine.
A statewide survey this week put the average price at $2.44 per gallon, an increase of 9 percent since the heating season begin in October.
The increase comes on the heels of spikes following Hurricane Harvey in late August, which affected more than a third of the nation's refining capacity.
The survey found that the highest price for heating oil was $2.54, recorded in northern Maine, while the lowest was $2.42 in southwest, central and western Maine. The average statewide price of kerosene was $3.05, and propane was $2.73.
