Survey: Heating oil prices up 9 percent since October

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:11 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The Governor's Energy Office says heating oil prices are starting to rise in Maine.

A statewide survey this week put the average price at $2.44 per gallon, an increase of 9 percent since the heating season begin in October.

The increase comes on the heels of spikes following Hurricane Harvey in late August, which affected more than a third of the nation's refining capacity.

The survey found that the highest price for heating oil was $2.54, recorded in northern Maine, while the lowest was $2.42 in southwest, central and western Maine. The average statewide price of kerosene was $3.05, and propane was $2.73.

