More Politics News

Montpelier to thank French city for misspelled jerseys

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's capital city is saying merci via Skype to a French city it's named after for some misspelled soccer jerseys that were sent their way.

Montpelier (mahnt-PEEL'-yuhr), Vermont, says Montpellier (mahn-peel'-YAY'), France, ordered jerseys for its professional soccer team and fans, but they came in misspelled, with just one L instead of two.

The city in southern France decided to send them to Montpelier, Vermont, which is spelled with one L, not two.

Montpelier Mayor John Hollar and Montpellier Mayor Philippe Saurel are scheduled to hold an event through Skype on Thursday.

Student soccer players at Montpelier High School will be wearing the donated jerseys.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video