FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election at the Capitol in Washington. Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller have postponed grand jury testimony related to the private business dealings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

The Latest: AP source says Kushner questioned about Flynn

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:47 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the investigations into Trump campaign associates and Russian election interference (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators about former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That's according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The person said the questioning of Kushner took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory.

The person said multiple White House witnesses have been asked about their knowledge of Flynn, who was forced to resign from the White House in February after officials concluded he had misled them about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

___

6:55 p.m.

Prosecutors working with special counsel Robert Mueller have postponed grand jury testimony related to the private business dealings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the ongoing investigation into Trump campaign associates and Russian election interference tells The Associated Press.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it comes one week after attorneys for Flynn alerted President Donald Trump's legal team that they could no longer share information about the case.

An attorney for Flynn, Robert Kelner, did not immediately respond to email and phone messages Wednesday afternoon. Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined comment.

