FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 booking file photo provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office shows Cliven Bundy. Bundy, a Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014. Bundy, 71, declined Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case. Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office via AP, File)

Nevada rancher refuses judge's offer of release during trial

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAS VEGAS

A Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014.

The 71-year-old rancher, Cliven Bundy, declined Wednesday to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne can be freed Thursday to home detention.

The judge also said another Bundy son, Ryan Bundy, can now split time between home and a halfway house while serving as his own attorney in the case.

The decision involving the four defendants came amid questions about whether federal prosecutors in Las Vegas have turned over complete evidence records to defense lawyers.

