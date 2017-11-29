More Politics News

NIPSCO paying $900K fine over gas pipeline safety violations

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MERRILLVILLE, Ind.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is paying a $900,000 fine after state regulators found that the utility failed to keep accurate maps and records of its underground natural gas lines.

The settlement approved Wednesday by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission instructs the company to improve its pipeline safety management system.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the agency had issued violation notices to NIPSCO last year alleging 230 violations involving the timeliness of location services and 31 errors in locating underground lines stemming from inaccurate or inaccessible company pipeline maps and records.

The utility commission says NIPSCO "lacked a sense of urgency" to maintain updated pipeline records. The Merrillville-based utility provides natural gas to 810,000 customers across the northern one-third of Indiana.

NIPSCO says it's committed to improving its operations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video