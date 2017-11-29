More Politics News

Judge orders video of courthouse police shooting released

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

A judge is ordering a video of a fatal police shooting inside a federal courthouse to be made public, though he's delaying the release to allow for appeal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary decided Wednesday a version of the video pixelated to obscure identities should be released to media organizations including The Associated Press. He delayed the release until Dec. 13.

The footage shows a U.S. Marshall shooting a defendant who lunged at a witness in a 2014 gang-related racketing trial. The Department of Justice wanted it kept under seal due to safety concerns, but the media coalition argues it's a public record in an important police use-of-force case.

Media attorney David Reyman says the ruling is a vindication of the public's right to know. Federal attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video