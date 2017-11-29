More Politics News

Charlottesville rally organizer seeks permit for 2018 event

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:45 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A man who organized a white nationalist rally that ended in deadly violence in Charlottesville is seeking a permit for a similar event in the summer of 2018.

Local media report that Jason Kessler published an image of an application on his website. The image indicates Kessler applied Monday for a rally in Emancipation Park on Aug. 12. The application to the city indicates Kessler expects 400 people to participate.

Emancipation Park was recently renamed. It had formerly been for Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general.

At the rally on Aug. 12, a woman was killed when a car ran into a group of people protesting the rally. At least 19 others were injured during clashes.

