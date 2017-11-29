Croat general performs ultimate act at war crimes trial

Bosnian people from west part of Mostar watch the live TV broadcast from the International Criminal Court for the former Yugoslavia

ICTY) in The Hague as Slobodan Praljak brings a bottle to his lips, in southern Bosnian town of Mostar 140 kms south of Sarajevo, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges reconfirmed his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Croatia's state TV says Praljak who claimed to have taken poison just after his 20-year sentence was upheld by appeals judges at a U.N. war crimes tribunal, has died.