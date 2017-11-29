More Politics News

Michigan Legislature votes to let prison agency hire felons

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:34 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LANSING, Mich.

Legislation heading to Gov. Rick Snyder would require the Michigan Department of Corrections to have a policy allowing for the hiring of felons.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Wednesday, months after the measure won House passage.

A 1996 law prohibits people convicted of felonies from being employed in the prison agency. It apparently was a reaction to fears over the state hiring felons as corrections officers.

The legislation would make an exception if the job wouldn't risk public safety or the operation of the department. An extensive background check and written approval from the department director would be required.

The Corrections Department supports the bill as a way to lead by example because many employers automatically exclude hiring people with a criminal record.

___

Online:

House Bill 4065: http://bit.ly/2inBJHC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video