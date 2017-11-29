More Politics News

Officials: 315,000 gallons of wastewater spills into creek

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 06:10 PM

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.

State officials say an estimated 315,000 gallons (1,192,664 liters) of untreated wastewater was discharged into a tributary of a North Carolina creek.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources told local media outlets that it was notified on Nov. 24 of the discharge of untreated wastewater at the Collins Estates Mobile Home Park Wastewater Treatment Plant. A news release from the division said the untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary of Rocky Run Creek.

Plant operator Patrick Mullally Jr. said there was a breach in a lagoon embankment that was caused by work on a number of improvements to the facility.

Mullally said the breach was filled and improvements are being made to prevent a repeat. He said water is being tested downstream to ensure the discharge has dissipated.

