Argentina sentences 'Angel of Death' to life in prison

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, Alfredo Astiz, left, a former navy spy nicknamed "the Angel of Death," waits for a verdict during his trial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In a separate trial, an Argentine court on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, sentenced Astiz to life imprisonment for the crimes against humanity committed in the main clandestine detention and torture center during the last military dictatorship. Victor R. Caivano, File AP Photo