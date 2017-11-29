Christie's fight for sports betting heads to Supreme Court

New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference at the Integrity House drug addiction rehabilitation center, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Newark, N.J. If the U.S. Supreme Court sides with New Jersey in the state's challenge to a 25-year-old federal ban on sports betting, it will be largely because Christie took on a fight many believed was no winnable six years ago. Oral arguments are set for Dec. 6, in Washington, D.C. Julio Cortez AP Photo