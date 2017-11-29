The Latest: Japan says UN must keep pressure on NKorea

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. After 2 ½ months of relative peace, North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet early Wednesday, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range. A rattled Seoul responded by almost immediately launching three of its own missiles in a show of force. South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)