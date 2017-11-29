Democrats call for Nicholson to reject mega-donor

The Wisconsin Democratic Party is calling on Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson to disavow a mega-GOP donor who is backing both his campaign and that of embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
A super PAC created to back Nicholson's candidacy has received at least $3.5 million from donor Richard Uihlein, the founder of Uline Corp. in Pleasant Prairie. Uihlein has also given $100,000 to a super PAC helping Moore in Alabama.
Moore has been accused of committing sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was a prosecutor in his 30s, accusations he has denied.
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Laning said Wednesday that by accepting Uihlein's support, Nicholson is aligning himself with Moore and his values.
Nicholson spokesman Brandon Moody says "Democrats are living in fantasy-land because our campaign doesn't control the actions of outside groups and Kevin has forcefully called on Roy Moore to step aside already."
