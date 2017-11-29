Illinois lawmakers seek more info on Medicaid contract

FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at an event in Springfield, Ill. Illinois' Medicaid patients will see a change in health care coverage Jan. 1. The Department of Healthcare and Family Services has signed a $60 billion deal with seven insurers to cover nearly three million low-income clients. Lawmakers have protested the way that Gov. Rauner's administration procured the deal. State Rep. Greg Harris D-Chicago has convened a hearing Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Chicago on the issue. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo