Alabama governor appoints Anderton to Jefferson County post

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed T. Michael Anderton as Jefferson County's district attorney.
In a news release Wednesday, Ivey says Anderton had the most experience out of all the applicants to replace the elected district attorney, Charles Todd Henderson, who was found guilty of perjury and removed from the position.
Anderton's appointment is effective Friday. He will serve until next year's general election.
Anderton graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communication and later attended Cumberland School of Law. He began his legal career in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Alexander City, Alabama, in 1982 as an assistant district attorney. In 1984, he began working in the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, where he currently works. He has served as Division Chief since 1987.
Comments