Protesters and supporters gathering outside Trump venue

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:47 PM

ST. CHARLES, Mo.

A little over 100 protesters gathered outside a suburban St. Louis convention center where President Donald Trump will speak on tax reform Wednesday afternoon.

The president is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Charles convention center. About 1,000 invited guests will attend.

Outside, protesters chanted slogans such as "this is what democracy looks like" hours before the speech. The Frontline protest group that has been active since a former Sr. Louis police officer was acquitted in the death of a black suspect in September is urging demonstrators to show up.

A couple dozen Trump supporters stood nearby with signs, including one that read "promises made, promises kept."

The appearance by the president comes as the Senate is expected to vote this week on a tax reform plan.

