Much has changed in Syria, but UN-led talks still sputter

FILE - This Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, members of the Syrian government delegation and Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of Syria to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja'afari, center, attend a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during peace talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Much has changed since Syria's warring sides held the last round of UN-brokered talks in Geneva in the summer: The U.N. is sidestepping the divisive question of President Bashar Assad's future, the Islamic State group has been defeated in all its strongholds, and Russia, Iran, Turkey and the U.S. have engaged in high level diplomacy that has largely frozen the lines of conflict. Pool Photo via AP, File Fabrice Coffrini