Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., talks with the media after Senate Republicans met with President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Senate poised for test vote on tax overhaul

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:34 PM

WASHINGTON

The Senate's top Republican says the chamber will cast a key test vote Wednesday on the party's long-awaited tax overhaul.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate "will vote to begin debate on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform our tax code so it works for the middle class."

The Kentucky Republican and other top lawmakers toiled behind the scenes to line up stragglers. A controversial "trigger" mechanism that could pare back some of the measure's corporate tax cuts was being shaped behind the scenes.

At the same time, a pair of GOP senators proposed making a $2,000 per child tax credit more widely available to low-income earners.

McConnell urged Republicans who have reservations about the bill to vote to begin debate so they can offer amendments to improve it.

