More Politics News

Ukraine, rebels to release war captives

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:19 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

MINSK, Belarus

Negotiators say an agreement has been reached for the release by year's end of hundreds of people held prisoner in the war between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe made the agreement Wednesday in talks in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

It covers 470 people, about three-quarters of them held by Ukraine. The exchanges are to take place by the New Year holiday period, said a spokesman for Ukraine's negotiators, Darka Olifer

There have been sporadic previous releases of captives in the conflict that began in 2014, in which more than 10,000 people have died.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video