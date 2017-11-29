More Politics News

Reno man to prison after ramming police cruisers

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:07 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

RENO, Nev.

A 31-year-old Reno man who rammed multiple police cars while trying to evade arrest in 2016 has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kyle Howe also was sentenced in federal court in Reno on Tuesday to three years' probation following his release from prison.

Federal prosecutors say police first tried to arrest Howe last Nov. 29 on an outstanding warrant but he rammed an officer's vehicle and got away.

The next day he fled police again and rammed two more law enforcement vehicles before he was apprehended.

Investigators say they found a semiautomatic pistol, a switchblade and about 4.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

