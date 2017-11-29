Jewish leader says anti-Semitism growing in Germany

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016 file photo Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, follows the ordination of three young Rabbis in the West-End Synagogue in Frankfurt, Germany. Schuster says that even though the country’s Jewish community is blossoming more than seven decades after the Holocaust, there’s reason for concern in the face of growing anti-Semitism on many different fronts. Josef Schuster said at a reception of the American Jewish Committee Jews in Germany were suffering from increased anti-Semitism by far right nationalists, Muslims immigrants and leftists. dpa via AP, file Boris Roessler