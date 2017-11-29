More Politics News

US imposes sanctions on 2 Colombians for cocaine trafficking

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:03 PM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on two Colombians it describes as narcotics traffickers responsible for exporting tons of cocaine to the United States.

The Treasury Department says Tito Aldemar Ruano Yandun and Onofre Junior Aguiño Arboleda lead an international trafficking organization responsible for producing the drug and exporting it from Colombia and Ecuador, through Central America and Mexico, and into the U.S.

Wednesday's action freezes any assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction. Americans are barred from doing business with the men.

The department's statement says both men were indicted last January by a grand jury in the Eastern District of New York on federal charges of international cocaine distribution conspiracy.

