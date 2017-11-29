More Politics News

Yee announces candidacy for GOP nomination for treasurer

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:42 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

State Sen. Kimberly Yee is running for state treasurer.

The 43-year-old Phoenix Republican has announced her candidacy for the office now held by fellow Republican Jeff DeWit, who is not running for re-election.

Arizona Corporation Commission member Tom Forese also is running for the Republican nomination for treasurer.

Yee has served in the Legislature since 2010, first in the House and now in the Senate, where she currently is Senate majority leader.

She previously worked in the Treasurer's Office and held other posts in the state governments of Arizona and California.

