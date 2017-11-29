About 15,000 signed up for health insurance so far

The federal government says about 15,000 people in New Hampshire have selected insurance plans so far during the current open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.
The enrollment snapshot released Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services covers signups through last Saturday. Nationally, about 504,000 people selected plans using the healthcare.gov platform during week four of open enrollment, bringing the total to just under 2.8 million.
In New Hampshire, 14,895 people had selected plans by last Saturday. The number does not include consumers who are automatically re-enrolled in their plans.
