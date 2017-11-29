Turks escorted by anti-terror police arrive at a court in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Greek counter-terrorism police detained nine Turks in Athens on Tuesday in an investigation into Turkish leftist militant groups, ahead of a scheduled visit next month by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turks escorted by anti-terror police arrive at a court in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Greek counter-terrorism police detained nine Turks in Athens on Tuesday in an investigation into Turkish leftist militant groups, ahead of a scheduled visit next month by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo

Terrorism charges brought against 9 Turks held in Greece

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:24 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek authorities have brought terrorism charges against nine suspected left-wing militants from Turkey, who were arrested during a series of Athens flat raids ahead of a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

An Athens prosecutor also Wednesday charged the eight men and one woman with offences including alleged arms and explosives possession, forgery and resisting arrest.

The eight were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of links with the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, which is deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

About 20 Kurdish protesters gathered outside the Athens court house where the suspects were charged, holding banners and shouting slogans against their detention.

Defense lawyer Aleka Zorbala said her clients deny the charges, and linked their arrests with Erdogan's scheduled Dec. 7-8 visit.

