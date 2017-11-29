Supporters of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is running for reelection, march to show support for their candidate in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Both Hernandez and his rival Salvador Nasralla have declared themselves the winner of Sunday's presidential election, but the electoral court said final results would not be announced until Thursday.
Honduras presidential race narrows; final results awaited

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:14 AM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Partial results in Honduras' presidential election have narrowed challenger Salvador Nasralla's lead over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez to one point.

An initial five-point surprise lead for the challenger from the leftist Libre alliance has steadily dwindled. With 75 percent of the votes tallied, Nasralla had 42.6 percent and Hernandez 41.6 percent.

Nasralla alleges manipulation of the results and has called for his supporters to defend the vote in the streets Wednesday. He and Hernandez have claimed victory since Sunday's vote.

An election observation mission from the Organization of American States has urged calm.

The European Union's election observation team has criticized the electoral court for the delay in releasing results. Later, the court announced that results would be available Wednesday instead of Thursday.

