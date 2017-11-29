More Politics News

Police: Possible ricin exposure at retirement community

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:01 PM

SHELBURNE, Vt.

Vermont State Police say they and the FBI are investigating possible exposure to the deadly toxin ricin at a retirement community.

First responders were called to Wake Robin in the town of Shelburne on Tuesday and found that a substance field-tested positive for the poison. Testing at the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory early Wednesday also was positive for ricin.

Police say no one from the public is in danger. No individuals have been identified as having been exposed. Police said all areas potentially exposed have been evacuated and secured.

A Wake Robin spokeswoman said residents are safe. A statement was expected later Wednesday.

Respiratory distress and other symptoms can occur within hours of consuming ricin.

