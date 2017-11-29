Painting looted during WWII returns to Poland with US help

Poland's Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, right, and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Paul Jones, left, look at a 19th century painting during a presentation ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Representatives of the U.S. and Polish governments presented a 19th century painting by Polish artist Robert Sliwinski to the public which had been looted during World War II and recovered by the FBI. Alik Keplicz AP Photo