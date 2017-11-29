More Politics News

Television travel guide urges Illinois to legalize marijuana

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:50 AM

CHICAGO

Television travel guide Rick Steves has made a stop in Chicago to advocate for legalizing marijuana in Illinois.

Steves is the host of the program "Rick Steves' Europe" and a proponent of legalizing recreational pot. He spoke Tuesday at a hearing called by Illinois legislators to consider the issue.

Steves says "Marijuana is here to stay." He says states can either build more prisons to lock up drug users or "figure out a better solution."

Democratic state Sen. Heather Steans and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy are the lead sponsors of a measure to tax and regulate adult-use cannabis. They say doing so could generate hundreds of millions in new revenue.

Not everyone was sold on the idea. Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie says legalization could lead to other problems.

