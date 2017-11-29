More Politics News

Marijuana bust leads to 4-year sentence, likely deportation

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:53 AM

NEW ORLEANS

A federal judge in New Orleans has sentenced a man to more than four years in federal prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after his 2013 deportation, and for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says in a news release that the 51-month sentence was handed down Tuesday in the case of 58-year-old Salvador Ordonez-Maldonado.

Ordonez had pleaded guilty in the case.

Evans' statement says the Mexican native will face deportation proceedings by immigration officials after he completes his sentence.

Prosecutors said Ordonez was arrested in 2015 in connection with the delivery of 27 kilograms of marijuana that had been sent from Mexico to Memphis, then to Abita Springs. Ordonez was arrested as he opened the packages in the garage of an Abita Springs residence.

