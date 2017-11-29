More Politics News

Cooper to join in celebrations for Durham Bulls, UNC hoops

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is spending part of his work day in the midst of champions.

Cooper is scheduled to make remarks on Wednesday at the celebration marking the Durham Bulls' 2017 Triple-A national minor league baseball championship. The celebration is being held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

From Durham, Cooper will make the short trip to Chapel Hill to unveil a highway sign celebrating the University of North Carolina's men's basketball national championship last season. The event will be held at the Dean E. Smith Center.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video