Groundbreaking scheduled for women's Capitol monument

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

State officials plan to break ground on a new women's monument at Virginia's Capitol Square next week.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and Gov.-elect Ralph Northam are among the scheduled speakers at Monday's event.

The monument, called "Voices from the Garden," will recognize contributions women have made to Virginia. It will feature 12 bronze statues of women important to Virginia's history and there will also be a "Wall of Honor" naming several hundred other women.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

