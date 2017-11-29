More Politics News

West Virginia city gets $6.65M to upgrade water system

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:45 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say $6.65 million in federal rural development funding has been approved for building a new treatment plant and other upgrades for the water system in McMechen.

According to Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, that's the largest piece of some $590,000 in grants and $8.7 million in loans approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for West Virginia communities.

The McMechen funding is also for installing ground well security, completing water line replacements and rehabilitating two water storage tanks.

Another $2.6 million for the Center Public Service District in Pineville is for replacing more than 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) of pipe and 38 manholes plus other improvements.

The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority will get $51,000 to study of feasibility of establishing a wood products industrial park.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video