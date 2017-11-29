Egypt president gives forces 3 months to calm restive Sinai

A woman holds candles and a national flag during a candlelight vigil for victims of a Friday mosque attack at the Journalists Syndicate, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Friday's assault was Egypt's deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in the country's modern history, a grim milestone in a long-running fight against an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. Amr Nabil AP Photo