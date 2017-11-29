This image released by the FBI shows the seeking information poster for Mariah Woods. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are combining efforts to find the 3-year-old North Carolina girl missing from her home. FBI agent Stanley Meador told a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that neighboring sheriff's offices have provided assistance in the search for Mariah Kay Woods. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said military personnel are also looking from the girl, who was reported missing from her home on Monday, Nov. 27.
Search underway for missing North Carolina child

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 03:04 AM

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.

Local law enforcement has stepped up the search for a North Carolina girl after she disappeared from her home.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told local news outlets that investigators need a break in their search for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing from her home around 6 a.m. Monday.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Mariah.

Kristy Woods told WITN-TV in Greenville that she last saw Mariah around 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her. She said her boyfriend saw the toddler around midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed. Once they realized she was missing, the couple called authorities.

The home is just west of Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

