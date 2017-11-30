Wednesday's Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BOSTON (AP) — One of college football's oldest rivalries will be visiting major league baseball's oldest ballpark.
The Game between Harvard and Yale will be played at Fenway Park next year. It's the first new site for the longtime football rivals since 1912.
Fenway Park hosted college football since it opened in 1912 and was the home of the Boston Patriots in the 1960s. This month, it was the site for several college games, including a Boston College victory over UConn.
The 135th edition of The Game is also the 50th anniversary of the historic 1968 tie, when Harvard scored 16 points in the final 42 seconds to escape defeat.
The school paper commemorated the comeback with the headline: "Harvard Beats Yale 29-29."
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal lawsuit claims the University of Southern Mississippi discriminated against a student athlete who says the school wouldn't clear him to play football because he only has one kidney.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday says 20-year-old Deven Hammond never has had any kidney-related problems during football games or practices in high school or college.
But his suit claims Southern Miss officials repeatedly raised "liability" concerns after learning of Hammond's medical condition.
Hammond transferred from Louisiana State University after his freshman year and began practicing with the Southern Miss football team earlier this year. Hammond's suit says he had offered to sign a waiver and had been cleared to play by the university's Student Health Services Center.
Southern Miss athletics department spokesman Jack Duggan says he can't comment on pending litigation.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — A unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year Award and runner-up in Most Valuable Player voting, Aaron Judge also received ballots in another election: for New York City mayor.
The New York Yankees right fielder was listed on 10 ballots as a write-in candidate for mayor, according to final totals released late Tuesday by the New York City Board of Elections.
Judge received three votes in New York County (Manhattan and the Marble Hill section of the Bronx), four in Brooklyn, two in Queens and one in Staten Island.
He was far behind Bill de Blasio, who won re-election with 713,634 votes on the Democratic line and 46,478 on the Working Families line.
Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, now CEO of the Miami Marlins, got two write-in votes apiece.
Kristaps Porzingis, a Latvian player on the NBA's New York Knicks, received nine write-in votes. There was an additional vote for each of two misspelled variations of his name: Kristaps Porzinais and Kristops Porzingis.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was benched this week, got one vote.
SOCCER
NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville, Tennessee, is among four finalists for a pair of Major League Soccer expansion teams after government financing for a new stadium was approved this month.
Sacramento, California, is considered a front-runner along with Nashville for the teams, which the league intends to award next month. Each winner will pay a $150 million expansion fee.
Cincinnati and Detroit also remain in contention, but without firm plans for new stadiums, they are viewed as long shots.
Presentations to the league's expansion committee are scheduled for Dec. 6, and MLS owners will discuss expansion when they meet eight days later in New York.
Eight areas were cut from the list Wednesday but remain in contention for later expansion teams: Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Phoenix; Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; St. Louis; San Antonio; San Diego; and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Metro Nashville City Council on Nov. 7 approved $225 million in revenue bonds to construct a 27,500-seat soccer stadium and an additional $50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the site at the current fairgrounds. Nashville's group includes John Ingram, the chairman of Ingram Industries Inc., and the Wilf family, owner of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.
Comments