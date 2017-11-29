In this Thursday, Sept 15, 2011 file photo, Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter listens as Judge Timothy Horton reads him his sentence in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio. The government is going after retirement funds for Schlichter, an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.
Government goes after ex-quarterback's retirement funds

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:45 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Art Schlichter owes more than $2.2 million from judgments against him in two separate criminal cases.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday they want money they believe is in Schlichter's two NFL retirement funds.

Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say he promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.

Schlichter's former attorney says he's not familiar with the government's request. A message has been left with a lawyer presenting the NFL retirement funds.

