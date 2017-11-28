More Politics News

Senator: Trump to visit Utah to announce monument changes

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:20 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's office says President Donald Trump will visit Utah on Monday to announce details about his plan to shrink two national monuments in the state.

Hatch's spokesman Matt Whitlock said Tuesday that the president accepted Hatch's invitation to visit Utah to discuss Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

Hatch and Utah's governor say Trump called them in October to announce he would approve Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendation to downsize the two monuments protecting more than 3.6 million acres (14,600 square kilometers).

Whitlock said the president is expected to meet with leaders of the Utah-based Mormon church during his visit.

The White House has declined to confirm that Trump will shrink the monuments.

Environmental groups have promised to take the Trump administration to court to block any attempts to rescind or reduce the monument designations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video