Federal judge, prosecutor warn Hoosiers of jury duty scam

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:51 PM

November 28, 2017 07:51 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

A federal judge and prosecutor are warning Indiana residents about a nationwide jury duty scam that threatens people with arrest if they don't pay up.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson and U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler say callers posing as U.S. marshals or other government officials tell the victim they're about to be arrested for not appearing for jury duty, but can avoid arrest by paying a so-called "fine."

Magnus-Stinson says the callers can be quite convincing, but government employees would never contact someone to demand payment or personal information over the phone or email.

Minkler urged anyone who believes they've fallen victim to the scam to contact the District Court Clerk's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service or the Federal Trade Commission.

To report jury duty scam, contact: The District Court Clerk's Office at 317-229-3700; the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov; and the U. S. Marshals Service at 317-226-6566.

