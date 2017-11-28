10 Things to Know for Wednesday

RETRANSMISSION WITH TRANSLATION - A man watches a TV screen showing a local news program reporting North Korea's missile launch at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. North Korea abruptly ended a 10-week pause in its weapons testing Tuesday by launching what the Pentagon said was an intercontinental ballistic missile, apparently its longest-range test yet, a move that will escalate already high tensions with Washington. The Korean letters read "Fired ballistic missile." Lee Jin-man AP Photo