Feds, ex-Louisiana congressman working on resentencing deal

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2009, file photo, former Louisiana congressman William Jefferson, left, stands outside the Albert V. Bryan Courthouse with his wife, Andrea after being convicted in Alexandria, Va. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Jefferson, who famously hid $90,000 in his freezer, are working on an agreement for his resentencing on corruption charges. He received a 13-year sentence, but was released in October 2017 after a Virginia judge dismissed seven charges based on a Supreme Court ruling that made it more difficult to convict public officials on bribery-related offenses. Kevin Wolf, File AP Photo