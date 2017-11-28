Judge delays corruption trials for senator and consultant

A judge has delayed a trial for a South Carolina state senator and a well-connected political consultant after their lawyers said they had more than a million pages of evidence to review.
Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen did decide Tuesday that Rep. Rick Quinn's corruption trial on misconduct in office charges would start in February. That would allow the Lexington Republican to file to run for re-election in February if he is acquitted.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that prosecutor David Pascoe wanted to try Quinn and his political consultant father Richard together because their conduct in the conspiracy was so intertwined. But Mullen disagreed.
Mullen delayed the corruption trial for Republican state Sen. John Courson of Columbia for the same reason.
