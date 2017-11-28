More Politics News

Sailor found dead on aircraft carrier in Washington state

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 06:06 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BREMERTON, Wash.

Officials say a 22-year-old sailor was found dead on an aircraft carrier Saturday afternoon while the ship was at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington.

The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday that the U.S. Navy identified the sailor as Akiree Pointer, an engineman fireman recruit from Arlington, Texas.

Stennis spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Martin says Pointer, who was found on the USS John C. Stennis, showed no obvious and apparent cause of death.

Martin says the command is investigating.

Pointer attended Navy basic training at the Naval Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois, before joining the aircraft carrier.

The Stennis is in port in Bremerton preparing for its next scheduled deployment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video