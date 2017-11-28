Special court to oversee hundreds of deadly asbestos claims

FILE - In this April 28, 2011 file photo, unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination as they load material from a road resurfacing project in downtown Libby, Mont. The Montana Supreme Court has issued an order creating an Asbestos Claims Court to oversee hundreds of claims filed on behalf of people who became ill or died due to exposure to asbestos mined at the W.R. Grace mine in the northwestern Montana community. Matthew Brown, File AP Photo