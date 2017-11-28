FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on "Net Neutrality" in Washington. In a speech Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, FCC head Pai defended his plan to undo the country’s net-neutrality rules by hammering the Hollywood celebrities and tech companies that have criticized it.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on "Net Neutrality" in Washington. In a speech Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, FCC head Pai defended his plan to undo the country’s net-neutrality rules by hammering the Hollywood celebrities and tech companies that have criticized it. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on "Net Neutrality" in Washington. In a speech Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, FCC head Pai defended his plan to undo the country’s net-neutrality rules by hammering the Hollywood celebrities and tech companies that have criticized it. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

More Politics News

FCC head Ajit Pai goes after Hollywood, tech companies

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:52 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

The head of the Federal Communications Commission is defending his plan to undo the country's net-neutrality rules by hammering the Hollywood celebrities and tech companies that have criticized it.

Chairman Ajit Pai said in a Tuesday speech that comments by Cher , Mark Ruffalo , Alyssa Milano and George Takei in support of net neutrality are "absurd."

One criticism of his plan is that it will allow phone and cable companies to block some sites and apps while favoring others.

But Pai asserted that internet companies are "a much bigger actual threat to an open internet" because they choose what people see on their services.

He called out Twitter specifically, contending that it suspends accounts or takes away the blue check mark that marks a "verified" user for conservatives more than liberals.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video