Paul says attacker spoke to him following assault

FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul says a man who tackled him in his yard spoke to him afterward about why he was unhappy, but Paul said no explanation would have justified what he called an unprovoked attack. Paul spoke about the assault for the first time publicly with the Fox News Channel, which aired a portion of the interview on its website Tuesday, Nov. 28. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo