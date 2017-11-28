Voting groups oppose Florida Gov. push to disqualify justice

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:48 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Several groups suing Florida Gov. Rick Scott are trying to stop his push to disqualify a sitting state Supreme Court justice from a pending case.

Scott last week filed a motion that contends Justice Barbara Pariente may be biased against the Republican governor. The motion is based on comments made by Pariente, including one caught on a microphone following a recent hearing in a case over Scott's appointment power.

But attorneys for the League of Women Voters of Florida and Common Cause on Tuesday asked the court to reject Scott's motion. They called it "frivolous" and said that it was not filed at the right time.

The groups are challenging whether Scott can appoint three new justices on the day he leaves office in 2019.

